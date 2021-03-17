Court orders man to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude

A Customary Court at Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan Today ordered a man identified as Jimoh Falola, to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude to the court.

In his ruling, the President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje held that Falola had no regards for constituted authority from the way he insulted the court while the court was sitting, vanguard reports.

Falola was also ordered to be taken away by the police until he’s ready to comport himself in a civil and orderly manner.

”He is ordered to embark on 30-day community service which include clearing the bush, sweeping the cutting, road sweeping and washing of public toilets.

The arbitrator subsequently adjourned the case until March 29 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Opeyemi, filed a divorce suit against her estranged husband, Falola. Falola refused to appear on two sittings.

When he finally appeared, he accused the court workers of receiving money as inducement from his wife so as to favour her. He also shouted at the top of his voice while the court was sitting.