TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful…

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress,…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie…

Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she congratulates…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts…

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over…

#JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory…

Court orders man to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude

News
By Olumide

A Customary Court at Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan Today ordered a man identified as  Jimoh Falola, to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude to the court.

In his ruling, the President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje held that Falola had no regards for constituted authority from the way he insulted the court while the court was sitting, vanguard reports.

Falola was also ordered to be taken away by the police until he’s ready to comport himself in a civil and orderly manner.

READ ALSO

Man who jumped from 7th floor of 1004 estate not…

How My Ex-Girlfriend Tried To Extort $5 Million From Me –…

”He is ordered to embark on 30-day community service which include clearing the bush, sweeping the cutting, road sweeping and washing of public toilets.
The arbitrator subsequently adjourned the case until March 29 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Opeyemi, filed a divorce suit against her estranged husband, Falola. Falola refused to appear on two sittings.

When he finally appeared, he accused the court workers of receiving money as inducement from his wife so as to favour her. He also shouted at the top of his voice while the court was sitting.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful Girl (Video)

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress, Nkechi…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For Disconnecting…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a…

Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she congratulates him for winning…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts to Burna Boy,…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Court orders man to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude

ICPC arrests Ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof Ojerinde over ₦900m Pencil & Eraser…

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday messages to her…

‘The kind of men that ask me out ‘ – Bobrisky opens up

‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries Chioma’ –…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For Disconnecting…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More