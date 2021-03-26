Dating a born again Christian woman is the best – Juliet Ibrahim

Popular movie actress, Juliet Ibrahim in a recent statement has stressed that dating a Christian woman is the best for a man because when she finds out that he is cheating, they pray together and blame the devil.

Juliet Ibrahim made the sarcastic comment in response to relationship coach, Derrick Jaxn confessing to cheating on his wife, Da’Naia Jackson in a video in which she was spotted sitting close and holding hands with him.

In an Instagram post she shared, Juliet advised women to set boundaries and never allow themselves to be manipulated.

She wrote;