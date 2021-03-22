David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with a guy ‘taller’ than her (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular comedienne and Nollywood actress, Helen Paul recently took to her social media timeline to share a photo of her and a very ‘tall’ guy.

The guy was so tall that Helen Paul had to stand on a wall to take the picture.

Sharing the photo, Helen Paul captioned he post ‘This guy is proud and rude.’

The post has gathered massive reactions from celebrities as well as fans and followers of the comedienne as many reacted to her diminutive stature.

Others also described the photo as the moment David stood beside Goliath in the bible.

Helen Paul is a comedian, singer and actress from Nigeria. She is also a stand-up comedian, known as Tatafo, characterized by a voice range that makes her sound like a child. She recently graduated with a doctorate in Theater Arts from the University of Lagos.

