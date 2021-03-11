TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In…

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira…

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of Kayanmata…

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out…

Olakunle Churchill gives Rosy Meurer Lexus SUV as push gift…

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with…

How My Housemaid Stole A Neighbour’s Phone & Hid It In…

Don’t compare me to Nengi, I bought my house before BBN…

Davido buys luxury hand sanitizer worth N34m

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Omo Baba Olowo crooner, Davido Adeleke has just both himself a hand sanitizer worth N34M.

In the video Davido shared on his Instastory on Instagram, the father of three was seen in a shop with the popular Miami-based jeweller, Johnny Dang from whom he bought the new kit.

According to reports, the customized diamond sanitizer is said to worth a whopping $100,000 (a rough estimate of 38 million Nigerian currency).

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy, Olamide , others congratulate Fireboy as he…

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million…

In addition to some of the things the 28-year-old acquired

a new diamond chain and a new ring.

See the photo of the hand sanitizer below;

Recall that a few months ago, a video of David on a diamond shopping spree with his daughter went viral on social media. In the video, the proud father was heard instructing her to tell everyone that cares to listen that her father is rich.

Via Gistreel
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters Plying The…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In Her Village

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira mansion

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of Kayanmata products

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out about having…

Olakunle Churchill gives Rosy Meurer Lexus SUV as push gift (Video)

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with lesbian partner

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Chisom Agoawuike debunks reports she married her SS2 teacher

Davido buys luxury hand sanitizer worth N34m

Don Jazzy, Olamide , others congratulate Fireboy as he becomes a Mansion owner…

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly drugs and assaults…

‘Why you should never listen to motivational speakers’ –…

Just like Omotola Jalade and Ka3na, actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals plan to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More