Davido buys luxury hand sanitizer worth N34m

Omo Baba Olowo crooner, Davido Adeleke has just both himself a hand sanitizer worth N34M.

In the video Davido shared on his Instastory on Instagram, the father of three was seen in a shop with the popular Miami-based jeweller, Johnny Dang from whom he bought the new kit.

According to reports, the customized diamond sanitizer is said to worth a whopping $100,000 (a rough estimate of 38 million Nigerian currency).

In addition to some of the things the 28-year-old acquired

a new diamond chain and a new ring.

See the photo of the hand sanitizer below;

Recall that a few months ago, a video of David on a diamond shopping spree with his daughter went viral on social media. In the video, the proud father was heard instructing her to tell everyone that cares to listen that her father is rich.