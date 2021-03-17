TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful…

Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she congratulates…

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts…

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress,…

‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries Chioma’ – Actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has said that the only way Davido can win a Grammy Award is if he marries his fiance, Chioma.

According to Uche, talent is not enough for Davido to win Grammy’s awards. He prophecised that the father of three should get married to Chioma this year if he wants to win the award.

In his words;

READ ALSO

Grammy Wards: Davido will be celebrated in heaven – Man…

Davido’s Elder Brother Adewale Releases New Photos Of His…

“Congratulation to Burnaboy and Wizkid. OBO listen to this prophecy, you are very talented and God is saying if you marry Chioma this year, you go win the Grammy award because you are talented. Congratulations to you”

Recall that the 62nd edition of the Grammy’s award, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage did the country proud after they bagged their first Grammy awards.

This Davido said is a big win for Nigeria.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag actor, Pete Edochie…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful Girl (Video)

Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she congratulates him for winning…

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over Increment In School…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For Disconnecting…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries Chioma’ –…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For Disconnecting…

3 dead, 183 hospitalized after drinking expired juice in Kano

Hospital Erroneously Damages The Womb Of A Nigerian Woman During Fibroid Removal…

Reno Omokri’s ‘wife’ replies follower who called Reno her…

Nengi shares touching story of how a 13-year-old girl prayed for her and made…

Man changes tattoo from ‘Naomi’ to ‘Indomie’ after relationship failure

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More