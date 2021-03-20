Davido Reacts As Tunde Ednut Hints That Chioma Is Preventing Him From Seeing his son, Ifeanyi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Former Nigerian singer cum blogger, Tunde Ednut has further fueled the rumors that Chioma has refused to allow Davido to see his son, Ifeanyi.

Recall that IG blogger Cutie Julls was the first person who started spreading this wild gossip days ago on Instagram whereby it was stated that Chioma moved out of Davido’s house and has denied him access to see Ifeanyi since last year September.

Tunde somewhat corroborated the story by sharing this on his IG platform:

“May we not marry someone that will send us to our early grave or put us in trouble oo! Ah, some people are wicked to the extent of denying you from seeing your own child. You will try every means, but they will fight back and say NO! Pikin wey me and you fuvck born? Aaaaaah! GOD HELP US ooo! Make we no meet the devil on earth.”

The father of three, Davido liked the post- which is a clear indication that there’s fire on the mountain of his relationship with his favourite baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland.

