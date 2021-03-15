Davido reacts as Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage win Grammy Awards

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has taken to Twitter to react to the moments after his colleagues Wizkid and Burna Boy were announced as winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Since the announcement of the winners, Nigerians have been talking about Davido who is being viewed as a arch-rival of the winning duo.

He however took to his page to make a post – his current signatory catchy phrase: Who dey breath?

Who Dey breeeeeeeeeeeet — Davido (@davido) March 14, 2021

H went on to write in another tweet;

”Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people ! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija”

See hid tweet below;