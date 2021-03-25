Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she met her baby daddy during a video shoot in London

Singer Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama, Yasmin Larissa Lorenco has revealed how she met the father of her son, Dawson. She made the revelation during a Q&A session on her Youtube channel.

According to Angolan who works as a makeup artist, she met Dawson’s father while she was working as a makeup artist.

”We met four years ago. I was working as a makeup artist. That is where we first met” she said while responding to a question on how she met her baby daddy.

Yasmin also admitted that life as a mum has been challenging as she has had to sell personal items just to make income.

”I love being a mum but COVID has made it so hard as a makeup artist. I have had to sacrifice so much to be able to keep up with the bills. I have had to sell my bags and shoes, my computer. I have had to sell my car just to be able to provide” she said

Watch a clip from the Q$A session Yasmin had with her followers below.