TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering…

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she…

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ –…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she met her baby daddy during a video shoot in London

Entertainment
By San

Singer Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama, Yasmin Larissa Lorenco has revealed how she met the father of her son, Dawson. She made the revelation during a Q&A session on her Youtube channel.

According to Angolan who works as a makeup artist, she met Dawson’s father while she was working as a makeup artist.

”We met four years ago. I was working as a makeup artist. That is where we first met” she said while responding to a question on how she met her baby daddy.

READ ALSO

He should copyright Chioma’s destiny instead’…

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby…

Yasmin also admitted that life as a mum has been challenging as she has had to sell personal items just to make income.

”I love being a mum but COVID has made it so hard as a makeup artist. I have had to sacrifice so much to be able to keep up with the bills. I have had to sell my bags and shoes, my computer. I have had to sell my car just to be able to provide” she said

Watch a clip from the Q$A session Yasmin had with her followers below.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to the singer

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health…

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues stern warning to…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she poses in front…

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians react to Regina…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ – 2face pens down…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I don’t play, I slay” – Bisi Alimi says as he poses…

Kwara Hijab Controversy: Leave the schools for the Christian owners –…

I acted with Kate Henshaw today – Nengi gets star struck after meeting…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she met her baby…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People Talking On Social…

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle Gold

Comedienne, Lepacious Bose Flaunts Stunning New Body & Shape After Slimming…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More