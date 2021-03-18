TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’-…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday…

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress,…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For…

Hospital Erroneously Damages The Womb Of A Nigerian Woman During…

Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she congratulates…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie…

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

Entertainment
By Olumide

Adenike Adeleke, who is a cousin of DMW singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has fueled the rumour that the singer has ended his relationship with his fiancée Chioma.

There have been growing rumours concerning the relationship between Chioma and Davido ever since the singer was spotted with American model Mya Yafai.

Adenike celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday, March 17, and both Mya and Chioma wished her a happy birthday on their respective Instastories.

READ ALSO

I played a Taxi Driver in another Hollywood movie – Davido…

‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries…

See also: Task force officials destroy taxi driver’s car & assault him for allegedly refusing to pay N50 ticket fee (video)

Responding, Adenike reposted Mya’s post on her Instastories with the words: “Thanks hun.”

However, in responding to Chioma’s post, she wrote: “Thanks Chefchi.”

Adenike’s response to the two ladies has stirred mixed reactions on social media, as some social media users suggest that referring to Chioma by her name while using a pet word to address Mya could be an indication that Davido had broken up with Chioma.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’- Yul Edochie…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday messages to her…

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress, Nkechi…

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For Disconnecting…

Hospital Erroneously Damages The Womb Of A Nigerian Woman During Fibroid Removal…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Chacha Eke celebrates husband on his birthday amidst marriage crisis

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

Task force officials destroy taxi driver’s car & assault him for allegedly…

I played a Taxi Driver in another Hollywood movie – Davido reveals (Video)

2face Idibia reacts to Burna Boy’s win at the 2021 Grammy’s awards

Actress, Bukunmi pens down appreciation post to Mr Macaroni after what he did to…

Prisoner Caught Pants Down With Female Prison Warder (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More