Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

Adenike Adeleke, who is a cousin of DMW singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has fueled the rumour that the singer has ended his relationship with his fiancée Chioma.

There have been growing rumours concerning the relationship between Chioma and Davido ever since the singer was spotted with American model Mya Yafai.

Adenike celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday, March 17, and both Mya and Chioma wished her a happy birthday on their respective Instastories.

See also: Task force officials destroy taxi driver’s car & assault him for allegedly refusing to pay N50 ticket fee (video)

Responding, Adenike reposted Mya’s post on her Instastories with the words: “Thanks hun.”

However, in responding to Chioma’s post, she wrote: “Thanks Chefchi.”

Adenike’s response to the two ladies has stirred mixed reactions on social media, as some social media users suggest that referring to Chioma by her name while using a pet word to address Mya could be an indication that Davido had broken up with Chioma.