Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to the singer

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Davido’s P.A Isreal has finally admitted that the ‘Omo babaolowo’ crooner is the father of the baby from the 4th baby mama, Larissa.

Recall that some months ago, the UK-based Angolan born makeup artist took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video of her son and also disclosed that her son’s name is “Dawson” which means son of David.

A few days ago, Larisa unveiled the little boy’s identity and the striking resemblance between the boy and Davido got many people talking on social media.

According to Isreal’s post on his social media, the baby is the newest of Davido’s children.

Sharing the birthday photo of the little man, Isreal DMW wrote “Newest Baddest.”

For those who do not know, the word ‘baddest’ is one of Davido’s popular catchphrase before E Choke, Tule, and others.

Via Gistreel
