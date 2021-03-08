‘Did she do surgery?’ – Fans react to Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new curvy figure (Video)

Davido’s Chioma recently shared a video on her Instagram page and it got Nigerians talking on social media. In the video, the beautiful mother of one was in a short dress that showed all her curves. It was matched with a lovely pair of heels that she walked in effortlessly. Chioma’s snatched and sexy body in her outfit got tongues wagging on social media and many have speculated that she might have done liposuction surgery.

Chioma carried a black bag on her wrist and wore a black wavy wig on her head. The young woman then walked as if she was on a runway, thereby showing all her natural endowments.

Social media users have reacted differently to how Davido’s baby mama, Chioma looks in the new video she shared on Instagram.

