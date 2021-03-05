DJ Cuppy gains admission into Oxford University for Masters, her parents react (Photos, Video)

Billionaire daughter and celebrity disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy recently announced that she has been accepted into Oxford University, London for a master’s degree programme.

DJ Cuppy an Instagram post on Friday, shared a video call she had with her parents breaking the news to them.

The singer told them she was going to Oxford for her master’s and has been assigned to the Lady Margaret Hall.

She also told her mum Nana Otedola that she was hoping her father would pay the tuition, but her billionaire father Femi Otedola jokingly replied that he had paid her school fees well enough and that he was sure she could handle this one.