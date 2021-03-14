TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Omotola Ekehinde reacts as her husband, Captain Ekeinde…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on…

I have been raped 5 times – Iyabo Ojo reveals (Video)

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi opens up on how she battled…

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their…

Meet teacher who cooks and gives her students free food in class…

‘Is she pregnant?’ – Reactions as actress, Uche…

Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim by changing his phone numbers…

Nkechi Blessing reacts to the sudden death of Cash Boss Nation,…

Do you even sing? – reactions as DJ Cuppy asks how she can balance music & being a student at Oxford University

Entertainment
By Olumide
Dj Cuppy

Billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy some hours ago took to her Twitter handle to ask the possibility of her combining her music career and being a student at Oxford University.

Recall that DJ Cuppy a few days ago announced she has gained admission to Oxford University and she is expected to resume in October.

See also: DJ Cuppy gains admission into Oxford University for Masters, her parents react (Photos, Video)

READ ALSO

She is one of the most talented singers I know – DJ Cuppy…

DJ Cuppy gains admission into Oxford University for Masters,…

”From October, HOW am I going to balance music and being a full-time student at Oxford University?” She wrote.

See her post below;

Following her statement, Nigerians took to the comment section to react, while others throw shade on her about her music, others encouraged her to carry on.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Omotola Ekehinde reacts as her husband, Captain Ekeinde flies BBNaija’s…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on her birthday

I have been raped 5 times – Iyabo Ojo reveals (Video)

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi opens up on how she battled infertility…

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their Son for the first…

Meet teacher who cooks and gives her students free food in class daily (Photos)

‘Is she pregnant?’ – Reactions as actress, Uche Ogbodo shares…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her husband to…

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo

‘E Choke’ Davido meets Drake as they pose for camera (video)

Do you even sing? – reactions as DJ Cuppy asks how she can balance music…

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

The moment fans surprised Erica with a 3-bedroom furnished apartment (Video)

Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha specially celebrates her fellow disqualified…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More