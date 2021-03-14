Do you even sing? – reactions as DJ Cuppy asks how she can balance music & being a student at Oxford University

Billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy some hours ago took to her Twitter handle to ask the possibility of her combining her music career and being a student at Oxford University.

Recall that DJ Cuppy a few days ago announced she has gained admission to Oxford University and she is expected to resume in October.

”From October, HOW am I going to balance music and being a full-time student at Oxford University?” She wrote.

From October, HOW am I going to balance music and being a full-time student at Oxford University? 🤔 #Epp — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) March 13, 2021

Following her statement, Nigerians took to the comment section to react, while others throw shade on her about her music, others encouraged her to carry on.