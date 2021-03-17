TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried…

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over…

#JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie…

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts…

Churchill’s P.A turned wife, Rosy Meurer flaunts her…

Don Jazzy launches search for Nigerian girl who won global Mathematics competition, invites her to Mavin

Entertainment
By Olumide

Top producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy on Tuesday launched the search for a 15-year-old Nigerian girl, Faith Odunsi, who won the Global Open Mathematics Tournament, defeating other candidates from Europe, America and Asia.

Don Jazzy made this known after he replied to a tweet that announced Faith’s recent victory on Twitter.

The ace producer also handed her a invitation to his place so she could come and spend some time with the Mavin crew.

READ ALSO

Actress, Eniola Badmus, Don Jazzy, Fireboy shower praises on…

Don Jazzy shows off the curtains, blinds for his new house…

He wrote: “Congratulations Faith! Seeing this reminds me of how I struggled with maths in Ijanikin! Lol. Will you like to spend a day with the amazing people at Mavin? Maybe you can also teach me some maths when you come. Help me find Faith!”

See the post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag actor, Pete Edochie…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful Girl (Video)

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At…

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over Increment In School…

#JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory Coast After Being…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a…

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new photo of her…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Don Jazzy launches search for Nigerian girl who won global Mathematics…

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new photo of her…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a…

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress, Nkechi…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts to Burna Boy,…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At…

‘No shame’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya under fire for showing off his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More