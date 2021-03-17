Don Jazzy launches search for Nigerian girl who won global Mathematics competition, invites her to Mavin
Top producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy on Tuesday launched the search for a 15-year-old Nigerian girl, Faith Odunsi, who won the Global Open Mathematics Tournament, defeating other candidates from Europe, America and Asia.
Don Jazzy made this known after he replied to a tweet that announced Faith’s recent victory on Twitter.
The ace producer also handed her a invitation to his place so she could come and spend some time with the Mavin crew.
He wrote: “Congratulations Faith! Seeing this reminds me of how I struggled with maths in Ijanikin! Lol. Will you like to spend a day with the amazing people at Mavin? Maybe you can also teach me some maths when you come. Help me find Faith!”
