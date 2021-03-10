Don’t compare me to Nengi, I bought my house before BBN – Ka3na fires troll

Reality TV star, Ka3na has responded to trolls who compared her to co-star, Nengi after the latter bought herself an apartment in Lagos.

The boss lady took to Twitter to reveal that she purchased her house with her hard-earned money long before she signed up for the Big Brother Naija reality TV show and as such, there should be no yardstick to have her compared to Nengi who most likely bought her house off the gains from the show.

She wrote:

“I bought my home with my hard-earned money before bbn. No comparison whatsoever”

In a follow up tweet, she also wrote”

While you’re busy dragging me, hope y’all know social media apps are developed on servers?? If it crashes today hope you have a real life hustle to fall back on?? Stop trolling and start building your empire. Abi you too no wan buy house ni CRUISE