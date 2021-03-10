TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the…

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later…

Lilian Esoro takes her 39th birthday photos to another level

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with…

Zubby Michael Flaunts His Living Room, Says His Furniture Is…

Two University students fight dirty over sugar daddy (Video)

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he…

Anthony Joshua new photo causes stir online

If love makes you turn back against family, watch out –…

Don’t compare me to Nengi, I bought my house before BBN – Ka3na fires troll

Entertainment
By San

Reality TV star, Ka3na has responded to trolls who compared her to co-star, Nengi after the latter bought herself an apartment in Lagos.

The boss lady took to Twitter to reveal that she purchased her house with her hard-earned money long before she signed up for the Big Brother Naija reality TV show and as such, there should be no yardstick to have her compared to Nengi who most likely bought her house off the gains from the show.

She wrote:

READ ALSO

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million…

(Photo) BBNaija Nengi becomes a landlady as she acquires a…

“I bought my home with my hard-earned money before bbn. No comparison whatsoever”

In a follow up tweet, she also wrote”

Read Also: Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira mansion

While you’re busy dragging me, hope y’all know social media apps are developed on servers?? If it crashes today hope you have a real life hustle to fall back on?? Stop trolling and start building your empire. Abi you too no wan buy house ni CRUISE

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the same name as…

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later Turned Down His…

Lilian Esoro takes her 39th birthday photos to another level

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with former P.A, Rosy…

Zubby Michael Flaunts His Living Room, Says His Furniture Is Worth 6.3 Million…

Two University students fight dirty over sugar daddy (Video)

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he celebrates the…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Don’t compare me to Nengi, I bought my house before BBN – Ka3na…

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters Plying The…

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira mansion

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out about having…

Many see us as heroes who should never fall – Lateef Adedimeji opens up on…

Reactions as Nigerian pilot flies mum on a plane for the first time

Erigga hails wife for agreeing to date him when he was broke (video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More