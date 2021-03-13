‘Don’t stop, keep moving’ – Iyabo Ojo tells parent struggling to raise their child

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has advised every parent struggling to raise their child not to ever stop trying to do their best.

According to the proud mother of two in her recent post on Instagram, a parent who is struggling to raise their child will one day forget all they went through to raise their children because their story will definitely change for good someday.

Citing herself as an example, Iyabo is obviously glad her struggles with her children are beginning to pay off.

In her words; “Every parent going through so much to raise their child, don’t worry, don’t stop, keep moving, keep giving your best, a day will come like today that you will look @ that child and all your pains & struggle to raise your child with fade away bcos their success story has become your win … @its.priscy have fun birthday girl Mama Loves you #priscyat20”