Don’t think you are ready for marriage because you can afford bride price – Counsellor to men

A Ghanaian counselor identified as Frank Adofoli has advice single men that being able to afford bride price doesn’t mean they are ready for marriage.

He made this known in a recent comment he made on his official Facebook handle which he titled, MARRIAGE GOES BEYOND BRIDE PRICE, Ghgossip reports.

He stressed that some young men think the fact that they can pay bride price, means they are ready for marriage, this is a big lie.

His message reads;

“Some guys think the fact that they can pay bride price, means they are ready for marriage, this is a big lie. Some believe that as far as they have their house, car and job, they are ready for marriage, which is another big lie. Marriage goes beyond all that.

Marriage is a ministry and you need the Grace of God to succeed. You don’t go into marriage based on how much you have in your bank account or the house and the cars you have. Your marriage is supposed to be a place that heals your spouse and not one that inflicts more pain or sends them to the past. It is supposed to be the arms that mend and not the one that damages.

The fact that you can pay for something does not mean you can afford it. Affording comes with maintenance and responsibilities. You can pay for bride price but the real question is, can you afford to keep your woman in love with you till the end of time?

You have a big and nice house, can you and your spouse live in that house in peace and continue to love each other until the end of time? It is not about having the latest or most expensive car, it’s about riding happily and laughing together as you journey.

Marriage is not about impregnating her, but being a good example to the child you bring into this world, by first respecting the woman you call your wife, loving and caring for her, cherishing and appreciating her before buying diapers and wipes.

