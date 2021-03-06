Dorathy speaks on struggle to get perfect bra size

The first runner-up from the BBNaija lockdown edition, Dorathy Bachor, in a recent statement stated that the reality TV show has helped her come out of her shell, as she disclosed that she struggles to get braziers bra size.

Dora the made this public during an Instagram Live chat with showbiz personality Ubi Franklin.

She said, “I am a private person. I hate public opinion. The words, ‘That’s my opinion,’ annoys me because I am not someone that would sit down and want to have an opinion about other people’s lives. That was why I stayed in my shell. However, that did not pay my bills, and it did not put food on my table either. But Big Brother Naija made me come out of my shell.

The entrepreneur said she started her own lingerie brand following her difficulty in getting her own bra size.

She said, “When I came out of the house, I was blank. However, I took the time to study my fans. I tried to understand what they liked about me. I found out it was more of (my) confidence. I wanted to do fashion, but I realized that many people were already doing that. So, I decided to do something unique that I can relate to. I know the struggles of not being able to get perfect underwear or a bra. The businesses I do are those I can relate to and have a passion for.”