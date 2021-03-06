TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Graphic Video: 7 students fall to their deaths after balcony…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate…

Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push gift

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to…

‘Na me born them’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson…

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to…

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she…

Reactions as man says ‘no man can cheat on Nengi’

Dorathy speaks on struggle to get perfect bra size

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

The first runner-up from the BBNaija lockdown edition, Dorathy Bachor, in a recent statement stated that the reality TV show has helped her come out of her shell, as she disclosed that she struggles to get braziers bra size.

Dora the made this public during an Instagram Live chat with showbiz personality Ubi Franklin.

She said, “I am a private person. I hate public opinion. The words, ‘That’s my opinion,’ annoys me because I am not someone that would sit down and want to have an opinion about other people’s lives. That was why I stayed in my shell. However, that did not pay my bills, and it did not put food on my table either. But Big Brother Naija made me come out of my shell.

READ ALSO

Reactions as man says ‘no man can cheat on…

Ka3na subtly calls out organizers of the BBNaija show over…

The entrepreneur said she started her own lingerie brand following her difficulty in getting her own bra size.

She said, “When I came out of the house, I was blank. However, I took the time to study my fans. I tried to understand what they liked about me. I found out it was more of (my) confidence. I wanted to do fashion, but I realized that many people were already doing that. So, I decided to do something unique that I can relate to. I know the struggles of not being able to get perfect underwear or a bra. The businesses I do are those I can relate to and have a passion for.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Graphic Video: 7 students fall to their deaths after balcony railing breaks at…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After Mistress Tells Him To…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate video of her…

Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push gift

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 gets 175k…

‘Na me born them’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson gushes over her…

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to America movie…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Which kain person be Davido – Small Doctor expresses shock at…

Boy and his Grandma finally meet with Bobrisky after showing him love from the…

The moment Bishop Oyedepo hugged Pastor Adeboye as his wife, Faith Oyedepo knelt…

I tested positive for COVID-19 – former Pres. Obasanjo

Dorathy speaks on struggle to get perfect bra size

I will do it again – Davido says as he filmed watching himself in Coming 2…

Mixed reactions as BBNaija Erica celebrates Kiddwaya on his birthday amidst…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More