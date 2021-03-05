Drama as court reportedly rejects divorce application after wife got pregnant for her husband during divorce process

A court has reportedly rejected a couple’s divorce application after the husband impregnated the wife during the divorce process.

According to the reports, the couple applied for divorce in a Law court but because of the covid -19 virus pandemic but during the COVID-19 lockdown, the husband was sleeping with his wife which led to her pregnancy.

According to a lawyer identified as Fowosere Esq on Twitter, the case was closed by the judge as he revealed the case was his most successful case so far.

We dey court dey try to divorce you and your wife, small Covid-19 lockdown you go give her belle Life no suppose be like that nah.

“But in all, this is one of my most successful case so far. Great plot twist to bring the couple back together. Case file closed. Lawyer to the wife says the baby is CTC of reconciliation ”