Drama as James Brown continues to drag Bobrisky; dares him to make a video without filter

It looks like the clash between popular crossdressers, Bobrisky and James Brown will not be ending anytime soon.

This comes as James Brown took to social media again to drag his senior colleague, Bobrisky.

In a video shared on social media, James Brown mentioned he is curious about why Bobrisky always accused him of copying his content.

Taking a swipe at Bobrisky, James Brown questioned if he has ever done a video on Instagram without filters.

Well, his recent statement has sparked mixed reactions online as some believed he’s using Bobrisky to trend.

Recall he had earlier called out Bobrisky for living a fake life.