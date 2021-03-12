TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In…

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira…

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of Kayanmata…

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out…

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with…

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

How My Housemaid Stole A Neighbour’s Phone & Hid It In…

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly…

Drama as Mr Macaroni rains curses on Twitter user for tagging him a PDP mole

Social Media drama
By Olumide
Macaroni

Popular social media made comedian and actor, Debo Adebayo,  popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has rained curses on a Twitter user who accused him of being a mole working for the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Macaroni in his statement denied working for the opposition party.

A Twitter user identified as Lekan Adigun had tweeted on Wednesday that the comedian was working for the opposition party.

READ ALSO

Iyabo Ojo: I will never support APC, PDP politicians again

wrote, “Macaroni is too ashamed to admit publicly that he’s been a PDP operative all these while. Anyway, we will cross paths in 2023 sha,” he wrote.

Reacting to the statement on Thursday, Macaroni denied the allegation by raining curses on the man.

Macaroni tweeted, “It is Misfortune you will cross path with not me. May misfortune be onto you and all yours if your allegations against me are false! Oribuuku ni Iwo ati awon toku e ma se. I wish you this and many many more misfortune…”

E dey pain them as I dey use the platform wey God give me speak against our Oppressors who are their masters. Not all of us will sell our conscience. This will be the last time I will cuss out like that. I’m sorry.. Iwo ati Awon toku e o ni shoriburuku ooo. Ofo le ma Se! Folded hands,” he added.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters Plying The…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In Her Village

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira mansion

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of Kayanmata products

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out about having…

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with lesbian partner

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as Mr Macaroni rains curses on Twitter user for tagging him a PDP mole

I’m not your mother’s mate – Tacha slams troll, says her win is hard work

Chisom Agoawuike debunks reports she married her SS2 teacher

Davido buys luxury hand sanitizer worth N34m

Don Jazzy, Olamide , others congratulate Fireboy as he becomes a Mansion owner…

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly drugs and assaults…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More