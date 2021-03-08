Drama as newly wedded wife seeks divorce after husband lied about owning a duplex

Apostle Suleman Johnson of the Omega Fire Ministry has revealed how a lady wanted divorce after discovering her newly wedded husband lied about owning a well furnished duplex.

According to Apostle Suleman, he wrote on Twitter;

A young man was engaged to a lady for 3yrs. They always met at eateries. He kept telling her that to avoid temptation, he wouldn’t to take her to his well furnished duplex. After marriage, she found out he was living in an uncompleted building. She wants to call it off.

Advise. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) March 6, 2021

The tweet has sparked different reaction s on social media as many blasted the man for lying to the lady. Others thought that the lady should have insisted on knowing the man’s house while they were dating.