Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson hints at his US presidential bid

Entertainment
By Olumide
The Rock

Popular American actor and former WWE professional wrestler, Dwayne ‘Johnson better known as The Rock has revealed the possibility of him running for the post of the Unuted States president at some point in future. 

He made this known in an interview recently with USA Today as he stated that he would be keen on a political career if his fans wanted.

When asked about his political aspirations, he said: “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that is what the people want.

“Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

