‘E Choke’ Davido meets Drake as they pose for camera (video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian international singer and DMW boss  David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has met up with American singer and songwriter, Drake.

The super-duper stars, Davido and Drake are seen in the video having so much fun.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, the Davido wrote; “E choke.”

From the look of things, it looks like the two are working on a new song.

Watch video;

The video has received massive reactions from Nigerians and is currently trending at the Number one spot on Twitter Nigeria trends.

Fans also hailed Davido as well as Drake with others disclosing they can’t wait for the release of whatever they are cooking together.

 

