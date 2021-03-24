Elites rejoice as Erica finally joins list of verified BBNaija reality stars on Twitter

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica has joined the list of housemates to be verified on popular micro-blog platform, Twitter.

Erica who was excited about getting the blue verification badge also called the blue tick, took to her Instagram story to share the news with her fans.

Sharing a screenshot of her verified account, she attached the caption, “Guess who’s verified on Twitter too!”.

The blue tick is a big deal as it lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, the person’s account must be authentic, notable, and active.

Erica fans also known as Elites have taken to the platform to celebrate the new feat.

Some other BBNaija stars that are verified on the platform include, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha among others.