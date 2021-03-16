Emmanuella reacts after winning “Favourite African Social Media Star” at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Nigerians child actor and comedienne, Emmanuella has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities that have won prestigious awards in the past few days.

This comes as Emmanuella was crowned “Favourite African Social Media Star” at this year Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

She beat Nigerian comedy group – Ikorodu Bois, South African Magician – Wian Van Den Berg, Ugandan Youth Dance Group – Ghetto Kids, Kenyan social media sensation – Elsa Majimbo, and South African media personality – Bonang Matheba, to win the award.

Reacting to her latest win on Instagram, Emmanuella wrote: “Congratulatio to me as won the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021.

I am so happy to be a winner, thank you! To all my fans out there, I say thank you.

To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you.”