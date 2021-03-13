Erica Nlewedim’s Fans Gift Her Stocks In Amazon, Tesla, Disney And United Airlines, Worth $10,000

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

BBNaija star Erica Nlewedim is having one birthday she will never forget in a hurry with the amount of love and gifts her fans have showered on her over the last few hours.

Fans of the reality TV star have gifted the self-acclaimed star girl stocks in Amazon, Telsa, Disney, and United Airlines as a show of their love to their favorite. The fanbase of the TV star who are called Elites presented the huge gift to her during their gift presentation session earlier today. Social media has gone wild since the news broke with tweeps sharing that she has raised the bar for other housemates and celebrities.

Recall that earlier today her fans also gave out a scholarship worth N10 million to an orphan which will see the child through JSS1-SS3 and also pay for his WAEC and Jamb examination.

