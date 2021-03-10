Erigga hails wife for agreeing to date him when he was broke (video)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga recently took to his social media timeline to hail his wife for accepting him even when it was obvious hunger was his co-inhabitant 5 years ago.

Erigga in a post via his Instagram account revealed that his wife, Morenike stood by him when things were very hard.

According to him, she saw past his broke state and accepted to date him and has since been a blessing in his life.

Sharing an adorable video that captured their beautiful moments together, Erigga wrote,