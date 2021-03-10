Erigga hails wife for agreeing to date him when he was broke (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga recently took to his social media timeline to hail his wife for accepting him even when it was obvious hunger was his co-inhabitant 5 years ago.

Erigga in a post via his Instagram account revealed that his wife, Morenike stood by him when things were very hard.

According to him, she saw past his broke state and accepted to date him and has since been a blessing in his life.

Sharing an adorable video that captured their beautiful moments together, Erigga wrote,

”5 years ago I asked you out on a beach like this in Accra and you said YES you will date me despite the fact say life wan finish me YOU STILL NO MIND … I celebrate you today happy woman’s day una dey try … even me for no date me that year  hungry wan finish me but you saw love and happiness with me !!!! GOD BLESS YOU MY WIFE @fabsnikki.”

