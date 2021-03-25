‘Even if you are my enemy, I will never ignore your messages’ – Ruth Kadiri reacts to allegations that she is a snub

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri took to Instagram to react to allegations that she is a snub.

This comes after the mother of one was accused of ignoring some messages on her birthday.

According to the 33-year-old, she has been very busy and overwhelmed with work, hence the reason she has not been able to reply to all her messages.

Speaking further, Ruth warned that if anyone would wish her a happy birthday and be angry if she doesn’t reply should not bother with their wishes.

Captioning the video she shared on Instagram, Ruth wrote;

“So know that even if we are enemies I will never ignore your messages, so if I don’t respond it means I didn’t it …. Thank you all for your messages yesterday God bless you all, I will try I much as I can to find them and reply to them thank.”