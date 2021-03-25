TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues…

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she…

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ –…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

Singer, Simi opens up on how she managed to hide her pregnancy…

‘Even if you are my enemy, I will never ignore your messages’ – Ruth Kadiri reacts to allegations that she is a snub

Entertainment
By Kafayat
ruth kadiri and daughter, reign
ruth kadiri and daughter, reign

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri took to Instagram to react to allegations that she is a snub.

This comes after the mother of one was accused of ignoring some messages on her birthday.

According to the 33-year-old, she has been very busy and overwhelmed with work, hence the reason she has not been able to reply to all her messages.

READ ALSO

‘You did not enjoy your childhood’ –…

‘Toyin Abraham is a hard-worker and she likes food too…

Speaking further, Ruth warned that if anyone would wish her a happy birthday and be angry if she doesn’t reply should not bother with their wishes.

Captioning the video she shared on Instagram, Ruth wrote;

“So know that even if we are enemies I will never ignore your messages, so if I don’t respond it means I didn’t it …. Thank you all for your messages yesterday God bless you all, I will try I much as I can to find them and reply to them thank.”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted their children…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues stern warning to…

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she poses in front…

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians react to Regina…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ – 2face pens down…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Even if you are my enemy, I will never ignore your messages’…

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to the singer

Wonderland in Aso Rock: Teni meets VP Yemi Osinbajo (Photos)

“I’ll rather be a single mother than be with a man who cheats”…

If you think I like food, wait till you meet Toyin Abraham – Mercy…

Regina Daniels shares her transformation from child actor to adulthood (Video)

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates 33rd birthday with eye-popping photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More