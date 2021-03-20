‘Fear billionaires’ – Davido’s P.A, Isreal talks about his recent encounter with DJ Cuppy Otedola

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Davido’s P.A Isreal has talked about his recent encounter with the daughter of a billionaire, DJ Cuppy Otedola.

According to Isreal, there are 3 people that every human being should be scared of in life and they are God, the government and billionaires.

Taking to his Instastory to say this barely 24 hours after DJ Cuppy decided to drop the lawsuit charged against him, Isreal wrote;

”Fear dis 3. God Almighty, Government, 5star Billionaires. Na una sabi.”

This comes after Cuppy released a statement on Twitter where she said she would no longer be proceeding with the suit following Israel’s public apology. The Singer and disc jockey DJ Cuppy announced she has discontinued her libel and defamation suit against her colleague Davido’s aide Israel Afeare.

Isreal took it upon himself to tender a public apology for the second time and also to warn everyone to be scared pf people like Cuppy and her father.

Via Instagram
