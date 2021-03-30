FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide
Osun State's Aregbesola Rauf

The Federal Government in a latest statement has declared Friday, 2nd and Monday the 5th of April 2021 as public holidays, to mark the Easter celebrations this year.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this on Tuesday, Daily Post reports.

It was contained in a statement signed by the Director (Press & Public Relations) of the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, and issued on March 30, 2021

In the statement, Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

The Minister also assured that no stone will be left unturned in the war against kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes.

“Security is everybody’s business, I, therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display a high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

