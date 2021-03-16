Filling station accused of selling water as fuel reacts (Video)

A report had earlier on gone viral about a filling station allegedly selling water as fuel to customers.

A Journalist, Adeola Fayehun, had earlier accused a filling station of selling water instead of petrol to unsuspecting motorists.

She also shared a video of customers shouting at the filling station after the discovery was made that their cars were reportedly filled with water instead of petrol.

Watch the video below;

The filling station has now reacted in a latest update

The statement read;

OFFICIAL PUBLIC NOTICE

The management of Fatgbems Petroleum Company Limited hereby regrets the water contamination issue at our IBB retail outlets in Abeokuta today, March 14, 2021.

The said incident was a result of an overflow of water into one of the station storage tanks due to the recent rainfall. It is not in our culture to dispense low-quality products to our customers, as the said incident was a natural occurrence that was beyond our control.

We, therefore, like to appeal to our esteemed customers and the general public to stay calm, measures are already in place to address the issue, and our technicians are currently attending to the affected vehicles of customers.

Once again, we sincerely apologize for all the inconvenience that the incident might have caused, “We are saddened by this” “and hereby re-affirm” our commitment to exceptional service delivery at all time.