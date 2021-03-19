Fisherman catches ‘baby shark’ in Rivers community

A fisherman on Thursday morning, March 18, caught a ‘baby shark’ at Oyorokotor fishing settlement in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Oyorokotor is the same fishing settlement where the huge ‘Blue Marlin’ fish was caught earlier this month.

Photos of the ‘shark’ was shared by the University of Port Harcourt graduate, Zion Godwin, who went viral after he posted photos of the ‘Blue Marlin’

Meanwhile, A suspected female child kidnapper has been burnt to death in Lagos state. The sad story was shared by an eyewitness who wrote:

“This happened in Ijora Badia in the early hours of today, one of the ghetto areas in Lagos State in the early hours of today, a woman who should be around her 40s was caught by the community in society as she was planning her ways to kidnap children in the community.

The woman has always been, disguising to be a madwoman begging for things from people, and according to people in the society, it was said that the woman has always been begging around for things from people and it’s not her first time.

