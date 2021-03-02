Forever young: Funke Akindele, Ebuka others react to Genevieve’s new photo

Popular Nigerian celebrities which includes the like of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, TV Host, Ebuka as well as fans and followers have taken to the comment section of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji’s Instagram account to react to a recent photo she shared.

Genevieve who is 41 year old was still looking the way she has always looked in the new photo which has leftany wondering if she was ageing at all

Ebuka asked the mother of one if she is 28 years old while Funke gushed over Genevieve and make a confession about her pretty looks.

Some of the actress fans also asked her to reveal the secret.