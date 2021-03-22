Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On Social Media

Nigerian rapper Olamide has sparked a lot of reactions on social media after he shared a video of himself drinking beer and smoking.

Recall Olamide recently celebrated his birthday and he was inundated with lots of goodwill messages and lovely words to celebrate his new age.

In his recent post on his Instagram page, he shared a video that drew the attention of his colleague celebrities and fans as they praised him for his heroic deeds behind the camera.

Celebrities including Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, others slid under his comment section and reacted to his post.

Funke Akindele wrote: Eeyan. Thanks for all you do privately to support. God bless you