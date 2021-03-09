Give us some respect – Nigerian women react as James Brown declares himself ‘woman’ on IWD

Some Nigerian women have taken to social media to blast crossdresser, Brown after he declared himself a woman on international women’s day.

James Brown’s declaration has stirred some angry reactions from Nigerian women as they told him to show them some respect.

Read some of the reactions below;

jay_xtopher wrote;Who dash you woman?….On behalf of my fellow women,we say no to your wishes …

away away

browngirlspecial wrote; ”Womanhood don suffer sha, give us some respect bro”

michymikes wrote; ”Please can I join you in ur shoots”

faith_chinko wrote; ”Proud to be a woman u say??im done with social media”

fadila_diyajowrote; ”God forbid, I can’t even imagine” 💀

annyberry101 wrote; “You are a man stop this nonsense”

niolabankz wrote; “Be like say something dey worry this wan”

omalicha_victoriaifeoma wrote; ”God save our gender oooooh ”