Grammy Awards: I’ll never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win – Burna Boy throws shades

Entertainment
By Olumide
Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

Nigerian international act, Burna Boy has thrown shades at critics after winning the prestigious awards.

Recall that Burna Boy was nominated for the award last year and was favourite to win it but he ended up losing it. In the wake of his defeat, some critics then took to social media to express their delight over his the loss.

Well, after winning this year, Burna Boy decided to shade haters and critics as he said he did it all alone.

Burna Boy took to Twitter to let a few things off his chest.

The singer, who won his first Grammy on Sunday night, March 14, said his kids will be proud of him.

He tweeted: ‘My kids will confidently beat their chest and say “Daddy did it on his OWN, We can do it on our own

He added: ‘When you KNOW yourself. NOBODY can tell you about yourself. KNOW YOURSELVES and never go against yourself.’

He continued: ‘GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN. I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry This is just the beginning. God is Great.’

