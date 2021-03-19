TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with…

Tiwa Savage reportedly pregnant for Davido’s crew member, Obama…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’-…

‘Why will she allow such’ – Nigerians blast…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

Prisoner Caught Pants Down With Female Prison Warder (Photos)

Actress, Ada Ameh cuts off her hair amidst mourning her only…

Ned Nwoko gushes over new photos of Regina Daniels & son

Grammy Awards: D’banj ‘Kokomaster’ congratulates Wizkid (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian veteran entertainer, D’banj has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities to congratulate Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid over his recent Grammy Awards.

D’banj, who was one of the top singers in the country during his time took to his social media handle to share a reel that contained a video of himself singing and a picture of Wizkid squatting with his award.

D’banj went on to describe Wizkid’s win as a win for the culture.

READ ALSO

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night…

Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she…

“TGIF …. Now that you are in my Zones, Your Cheque is in the Post…Major shoutout to my brother @wizkidayo.

“Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs. Big win for the culture! The journey that started years ago is finally yielding great results. Africa to the world,” he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with him in a hotel…

Tiwa Savage reportedly pregnant for Davido’s crew member, Obama DMW

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’- Yul Edochie…

‘Why will she allow such’ – Nigerians blast Toyin Abraham for…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

Prisoner Caught Pants Down With Female Prison Warder (Photos)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Grammy Awards: D’banj ‘Kokomaster’ congratulates Wizkid (Video)

Daughter fakes studying medicine at Oxford Uni to con penniless mum

Mayorkun reacts to photo of pregnant lady who drew a tattoo of him on her…

Reactions as video of Fani Kayode threatening a domestic staff with hammer…

‘I don’t think she’s mentally stable’ -Reactions as heavily pregnant…

Fisherman catches ‘baby shark’ in Rivers community

‘I hope you learn from this’ – DJ Cuppy speaks on dropping…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More