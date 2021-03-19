Grammy Awards: D’banj ‘Kokomaster’ congratulates Wizkid (Video)

Nigerian veteran entertainer, D’banj has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities to congratulate Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid over his recent Grammy Awards.

D’banj, who was one of the top singers in the country during his time took to his social media handle to share a reel that contained a video of himself singing and a picture of Wizkid squatting with his award.

D’banj went on to describe Wizkid’s win as a win for the culture.

“TGIF …. Now that you are in my Zones, Your Cheque is in the Post…Major shoutout to my brother @wizkidayo.

“Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs. Big win for the culture! The journey that started years ago is finally yielding great results. Africa to the world,” he wrote.