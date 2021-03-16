‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts to Burna Boy, Wizkid’s win

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Famous Nigerian singer and Rapper, Olamide has broken his silence on Burna Boy and Wizkid’s wins at the Grammy’s award.

According to Baddoo as he is fondly called, winning Grammy’s award is not a small achievement.

Taking to his Instastory to celebrate Burna Biy, Wizkid and other Nigerians who won an award, the father of two wrote;

“Congratulations to Wiz, Oodgwu, Queen Tiwa, Made Kuti, Femi Kuti… Grammy no be beans”

Recall that  Wizkid,  Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage did the country proud after they bagged their first Grammy awards in the 62nd edition of the global awards.

Burna Boy won Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Wizkid bagged the award for the Best Music Video that featured Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Saint JHN in Brown Skin Girl and Tiwa Savage also got a Grammy award for a collaboration with Coldplay.

Via Instagram
