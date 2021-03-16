Grammy Wards: Davido will be celebrated in heaven – Man claims

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media dramaEntertainment
By Olumide
Nigerians react as Davido denies joining protests against SARS in meeting with IGP (VIDEO)

A man who appears to be a fan of Davido has claimed the prestigious Grammy award is devilish and satanic as he claimed that since the DMW boss is yet to win the award, he will be celebrated in heaven.

The man identified as Danky on Twitter insisted that the Grammy award is a visible version of the Antichrist (666) as he hailed Davido for not receiving the devilish award.

”Grammy award is antichrist(666). Davido is a child of God and son of Grace. Would never sell his soul to the devil for vanity sake.

Keep celebrating Wizkid and Burnaboy on earth. Davido will be celebrated in Heaven.

Saith the Lord. Amen!

If you’ve checked the history and symbol of Grammy award then you will understand the Satanic powers in it.

@davido God is with you. The enemies can’t tempt you,” the man wrote.

See his post below;

