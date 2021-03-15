“Guess Whose Dad Won A Grammy Award” – Wizkid’s Son, Boluwatife Brags

Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of Nigerian entertainer, Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid has bragged over his father’s achievement following his Grammy award win.
Wizkid annexed his first Grammy Award of his career at the 63rd Grammys on March 14 and taking to his Instagram page, Boluwatife congratulated him and celebrated his achievement by performing his ‘Brown Skin Girl’ song which was the song he won the Grammy plaque with.
Sharing the video he captioned;
Read Also: Actress, Adesua Etomi celebrates brother-in-law Funmi Wellington who had his wedding over the weekend
“Hey Everyone, Guess what song and who’s dad won a Grammy????
Congratulations Dad wish you more wins
Almost like we saw this coming right? @2curlykuties
To celebrate we are streaming MADE IN LAGOS all year long”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES