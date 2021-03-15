“Guess Whose Dad Won A Grammy Award” – Wizkid’s Son, Boluwatife Brags

Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of Nigerian entertainer, Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid has bragged over his father’s achievement following his Grammy award win.

Wizkid annexed his first Grammy Award of his career at the 63rd Grammys on March 14 and taking to his Instagram page, Boluwatife congratulated him and celebrated his achievement by performing his ‘Brown Skin Girl’ song which was the song he won the Grammy plaque with.

Sharing the video he captioned;

