“Happy Birthday Uncle TJ…I Miss You So Much” – Davido Celebrates Late Bodyguard On First Posthumous Birthday

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has paid quite the emotional tribute to his late bodyguard, TJ who passed away last year.

Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan, popularly known as TJ who was Davido’s bodyguard of 11 years passed away last year, December 8, after a long-term battle with an undisclosed illness.

23, 2021. Celebrating TJ’s posthumous birthday, the “FEM” crooner penned down quite the emotional message to his deceased bodyguard.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer shared TJ’s photo as he expressed how much he missed him as he revealed that he still thinks about him every day.

Davido further expressed confidence that even at death, TJ was still protecting him.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday uncle TJ. It think about you everyday!!! It’s crazy how you still protecting me from up there!! I miss you so much!!! Long live TJ 30BG General”