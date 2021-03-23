Harrysong reveals Skiibii as his best man (video)

Nigerian talented singer, Harrysong can’t wait to be a husband as he has taken to social media to share details of his wedding.

Harrysong in a post revealed fellow singer Skiibii is going to be his best man as he is set to wed his fiancee Alex Gopa on March 27, 2021.

Skiibii also confirmed this in a video shared on Instagram on Monday by Harrysong.

See the video below;

Recall that Harrysong announced his wedding plans on February 4 when he posted a pre-wedding picture of himself and Alex dressed in all-white.

He wrote: “ALL SHADES. I got it perfect this time. March 27th at the KFT event center Warri, Delta state.”

Harrysong and Skiibii were label mated at Five Star label record label.