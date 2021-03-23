TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares…

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And…

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with…

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video…

Harrysong reveals Skiibii as his best man (video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian talented singer, Harrysong can’t wait to be a husband as he has taken to social media to share details of his wedding.

Harrysong in a post revealed fellow singer Skiibii is going to be his best man as he is set to wed his fiancee Alex Gopa on March 27, 2021.

Skiibii also confirmed this in a video shared on Instagram on Monday by Harrysong.

READ ALSO

Patoranking gives his sister & her husband a car as…

Actress, Adesua Etomi celebrates brother-in-law Funmi…

See the video below;

Recall that Harrysong announced his wedding plans on February 4 when he posted a pre-wedding picture of himself and Alex dressed in all-white.

He wrote: “ALL SHADES. I got it perfect this time. March 27th at the KFT event center Warri, Delta state.”

See also: Check out Harrysong and wife, Alexer Peres Gopa pre-wedding photo & wedding IV

Harrysong and Skiibii were label mated at Five Star label record label.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be like Funke…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh video

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look…

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’ – Nigerians…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Harrysong reveals Skiibii as his best man (video)

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

I hate fame because celebrities can’t cheat in peace – N6

Lifestyle Audit: Mixed reactions as Nigerians flaunting lifestyles they can’t…

‘He is ashamed’ – Reactions as video of Buhari’s…

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy goes on a road trip with her alleged…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More