He should copyright Chioma’s destiny instead’ – Davido under fire for planning to copyright the phrase ‘E CHOKE’

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Davido’s plan to copyright the phrase ‘E CHOKE’ has generated lots of comments on social media.

The 28-year-old has been under fire since he disclosed his plans to copyright the slang.

According to David, the phrase is being misused and it’s getting out of hands.

Taking to Twitter to make his intentions know, the ‘Omo baba olowo’ crooner wrote;

“Gotta get ‘E CHOKE’ copyrighted … it’s getting outta hand”

Reacting to this on Twitter, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo wrote;

“Davido wants to copyright a dumb phrase he introduced to his follow follow fans. #EChoke ODE Should go copyright Chioma’s destiny. #Kemitalks”

One Daniel Regha on Twitter also wrote;
‘Davido u are father, a mentor & a public figure so u ought to be a beacon of hope by living an exemplary life. “E ch¤ke” is a negative!ve statement but a lot of people are being m!sled cos they believe it’s a slang. Words are powerful, they manifest so be mindful of what u encourage.”

Via Twitter
