Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over Increment In School Fees

Social Media drama
By San

A Level-200 student of Delta State University Oleh campus studying Engineering collapsed due to the increment of the school fees.

Information gathered revealed that she called her father on phone to inform him about the new fees announced by the administration of the school and her told her to return home because she cannot afford the fees.

According to a post by Instagram blogger, Instablog9ja, one of the students of Delsu said;

We pay N70k, some other courses pay lesser but now it’s has been increased to N150k for this session and it is unbearable.

Sir/Ma, please help us. We Delsa students want the FG or state Government to intervene. They need to stop the increment of the school fees else there’s mass exodus of students from the school.

