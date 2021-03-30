TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A…

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of…

‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina…

Davido and his new boo, Mya Yafai melt hearts as they lock lips…

Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence…

‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa…

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady…

Four Killed In Suspected Cult War In Anambra (Graphic photos)

Female Student Found Dead In Enugu

Heartbreaking video of an alleged Nigerian ‘yahoo’ girl talking to her client

News
By San

A shocking video of a Nigerian yahoo girl trying to scam a foreigner on behalf of her boyfriend has gone viral.

According to social media reports, the partner of the young lady is an internet fraudster commonly known as yahoo boy and he created a catfish account online pretending to be a lady.

However, after series of online chatting, the white man decided he would love to speak with the lady he has been communicating with.

READ ALSO

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of…

Female Student Found Dead In Enugu

That was when the yahoo boy got his girl involved and asked her to pretend as if she is the one the white man has been chatting with on social media.

The young lady can be heard asking about a card, which it is believed her boyfriend had asked the white man for, via his catfish account.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A ‘Yahoo…

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of the party reveals…

‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina Daniels after she…

Davido and his new boo, Mya Yafai melt hearts as they lock lips in a party…

Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence speculations

‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa proposes marriage to…

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady Found In A Gutter…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘The richest woman i know’ – Dbanj reveals the unkown about…

Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence speculations

Heartbreaking video of an alleged Nigerian ‘yahoo’ girl talking to her client

‘You went completely naked on social media and you’re still not…

AY comedian celebrates his wife, Mabel in the most adorable way

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady Found In A Gutter…

I’m grateful to you Lord – Sinach celebrates 48th birthday (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More