Heartbreaking video of an alleged Nigerian ‘yahoo’ girl talking to her client

A shocking video of a Nigerian yahoo girl trying to scam a foreigner on behalf of her boyfriend has gone viral.

According to social media reports, the partner of the young lady is an internet fraudster commonly known as yahoo boy and he created a catfish account online pretending to be a lady.

However, after series of online chatting, the white man decided he would love to speak with the lady he has been communicating with.

That was when the yahoo boy got his girl involved and asked her to pretend as if she is the one the white man has been chatting with on social media.

The young lady can be heard asking about a card, which it is believed her boyfriend had asked the white man for, via his catfish account.