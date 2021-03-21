‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy for bragging about her designer bags

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on Instagram have dragged BBNaija Mercy after a video of her bragging about her expensive designer bags surfaced.

In the video, the 28-year-old was heard saying her two Hermes bags are more popular than some people in Nigeria.

This the reality star said with so much confidence while expressing their worth and value.

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with…

‘No shame’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya under fire…

Watch the video below;

The video generated mixed reactions from social media users.

@bintelsudan11 wrote “Hmmm hope she remember say her background poor”

@ifeomaonye wrote “When you’re under pressure and lack content, this is what happens”

@msohenhen wrote “This is the most local female produced by BBN so far”

@female_collectionz wrote “Congratulations on your bag achievement”

@arodeoht wrote “Asides from this rich, I’m rich she says all the time, what other value does she add to anyone or anywhere? The two bags bare more popular than humans? Na you Sabi.”

sir_chrizzzz: Your fake Hermès bag? I know she can’t afford the original

Via Instagram
