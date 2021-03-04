TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony –…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking…

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy &…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Bags Of Onions Sold For N35,000 In The South Crash To N7,000 In…

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head after bout with obafemi martins (Graphic Video)

Entertainment
By San

A video has surfaced on the internet showing Nigerian artist, CDQ bleeding profusely after reports have it that he was attacked by Burna Boy’s squad.

Recall the whole trouble started after Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ dragged Burna Boy on social media accusing him of disrespecting Obagoal.

The rapper took to the social media platform, Twitter where he called out the self-acclaimed African Giant expressing his disappointment in him.

READ ALSO

Obafemi Martins speaks on alleged clash with Burna Boy,…

Veteran actor Sadiq Daba is dead

CDQ tweeted; “I still can’t phantom this an artist just disrespected Obagoal on thinking he’s now bigger n say e don get mouth pass Obafemi Martins and I imagine how he was able to go back home n sleep comfortably without conscience in this same Lagos  igbagbè manshe awa eda ooo.

Continue Reading: Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins? Fans Argue Bitterly | See Why

A video obtained from PulseTV shows CDQ explaining how he was attacked by men he claimed to have been sent by Burna Boy.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin…

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head after bout with…

Ka3na subtly calls out organizers of the BBNaija show over ongoing highlights…

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses confusion on…

Omah Lay recounts how a female fan tailed him home at 3AM for a photo (Video)

We met on Facebook – OAP Nkubi and wife open up about how their…

Akiolu: #EndSARS hoodlums stole $2m, N17m from my palace – Oba Of Lagos

Obafemi Martins speaks on alleged clash with Burna Boy, reveals what happened

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More