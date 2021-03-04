How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head after bout with obafemi martins (Graphic Video)

A video has surfaced on the internet showing Nigerian artist, CDQ bleeding profusely after reports have it that he was attacked by Burna Boy’s squad.

Recall the whole trouble started after Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ dragged Burna Boy on social media accusing him of disrespecting Obagoal.

The rapper took to the social media platform, Twitter where he called out the self-acclaimed African Giant expressing his disappointment in him.

CDQ tweeted; “I still can’t phantom this an artist just disrespected Obagoal on thinking he’s now bigger n say e don get mouth pass Obafemi Martins and I imagine how he was able to go back home n sleep comfortably without conscience in this same Lagos igbagbè manshe awa eda ooo.

A video obtained from PulseTV shows CDQ explaining how he was attacked by men he claimed to have been sent by Burna Boy.

Watch the video below: