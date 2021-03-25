I acted with Kate Henshaw today – Nengi gets star struck after meeting Nollywood veteran

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Reality TV star, Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson has expressed her excitement after acting alongside one of Nollywood’s great, Kate Henshaw.

The former beauty queen took to her social media to share lovely BTS video of herself and kate as she reveals that her dreams are becoming a reality right before her eyes.

‘I acted with Kate Henshaw today guys .. I really don’t know how to act. It’s such a big deal to me.. all I can say is.. Continue having your way God cause I see you. She tweeted

See the lovely video she shared on her Instagram story below:

