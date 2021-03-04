I Am In Serious Debts Because My Mother-In-Law Wanted A Big Wedding – Man Laments

A Nigerian man has found himself in some deep waters of trouble after allegedly borrowing huge sums of money to throw an extravagant wedding ceremony.

A social media user identified as @irunmoleweil on Twitter has taken to the platform to share an ordeal of his friend who borrowed the sum of N300,000 from his office and N500,000 at a loan shack just to have a ‘loud’ wedding ceremony because his mother-in-law had said her daughter has been predestined to have major events in her life loud.

According to the narrator, the groom had expected a lot of cash gift from friends and family but to his biggest shock, only gifts and home appliances were given to them, and not one person gifted them cash sum

Read his full story below:

So this guy wanted to wed He took loan from his office 300k They will be deducting 50k monthly from his salary. Then took 500k from micro finance He’s to be paying 50k monthly for 12 months Wedding is done but the debt is there. Do you know his intended repayment plan?

He said he was hoping the people he invited would gift him very well but to his surprise most of the gifts where gas cylinders, plates, spoons, turning stick etc. in his words ‘Baba I think to say people go give me money but Na gas cylinder, plate and all those things Dem …

…give me’

Me: Ehn ehn

Him: when we sell the ones wey we no need Na 62k we see’

Me: you mean am.

Him: and we use am settle MC and band and I still Dey owe Dem 20k

Me: where all the money wey you loan come enter

Him: baba only hall Na 250k

He rented a shop for his wife before wedding 1/6 months, she sells provisions.

Now the shop is empty and no money to restock because they’ve used most of The money to repay one debt or the other and also feed.

Now they have 8months running in an empty shop he’s trying

To sublet.

How do you do that to yourself?

Why?

Do you know this guys salary?

120k

Na that one burst my eyeglass

After office deduct 50k Na 70k go remain …

My eye glass shatter

To further burst my second eyeglass that was at home…I asked him

‘As you know say your pocket no strong, why you Dey do lavish wedding’

Him: when we wan start plans, my wife mama call me say *ni gba ti won bi iyawo mi…won so fun wo wipe omo alariwo ni oooh….

To further burst my second eyeglass that was at home…I asked him

‘As you know say your pocket no strong, why you Dey do lavish wedding’

Him: when we wan start plans, my wife mama call me say *ni gba ti won bi iyawo mi…won so fun wo wipe omo alariwo ni oooh….

…ori eh o gba nkan kekere…gbo nkan ta ma shey o gbodo ni ariwo’

(When I gave birth to your wife they told us she is a noisy child, so everything we do must be with fun fare and loudness)

Me: so when Una born nko

Him: Na why she never get belle ooh…she Dey on pills

Me: oh

Him: Ehn now….make we settle this one first

In my mind

*so when you settle this one, you will enter another one AGAIN!!!*

My second eyeglass burst

​

See reactions from Nigerians below